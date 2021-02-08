Andhra’s active Covid cases drop below 1,000

Amaravati, Feb 9 : In a major development in Andhra Pradesh’s battle against coronavirus, the state’s active Covid cases have dropped below 1,000 mark on Monday, to stand at 962.

The southern state, which used to log 10,000 Covid infections daily a few months ago, is now seeing less than 200 now.

In the past 24 hours, the state logged 62 new Covid cases, taking its tally over 8.88 lakh, even as 102 more persons recovered from the disease.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases at 10, followed by Kadapa (9), Chittoor and East Godavari (8 each), Guntur (7), Nellore (6), Kurnool and Visakhapatnam (5 each), Srikakulam (2) and Anantapur and Prakasam (1 each).

Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not see even a single infection.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.65 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,160.

Powered by 102 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.8 lakh.

With 22,094 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.33 crore.

