Andhra’s active Covid cases drop below 700

By IANS|   Updated: 16th February 2021 1:03 am IST
Andhra's active Covid cases drop below 700

Amaravati, Feb 15 : Andhra Pradesh’s active Covid-19 cases on Monday came down to 695 from 735 the previous day.

In the past 24 hours, the state logged 55 new Covid cases, taking the tally over 8.88 lakh, even as 117 more persons have recovered from the disease.

Kadapa district accounted for the highest number of cases at 7, followed by Guntur (5), Chittoor and Nellore (4 each), East Godavari (3), Anantapur, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam (2 each) and West Godavari (1).

Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not see any infections in the past 24 hours.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.55 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide Covid death toll to 7,163.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 16th February 2021 1:03 am IST
Back to top button