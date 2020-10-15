Andhra’s active Covid cases plummet to 40K

Amaravati, Oct 15 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh plummeted to 40,047 on Thursday, even as 4,038 new infections raised the state’s tally to 7.7 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has been consistently registering fewer number of new cases than recoveries, resulting in active cases dropping everyday.

Currently, East Godavari accounts for the highest number of active cases at 6,740, followed by Chittoor (5,248), West Godavari (5,019), Guntur (4,412), Prakasam (3,320), Kadapa (3,207), Krishna (2,688) and Visakhapatnam (2,009), among others.

Prakasam has made remarkable progress in the recent past. From being the district with the highest number of cases, its active caseload has fallen to just 3,320.

Of the 4,038 new infections were recorded on Thursday, West Godavari accounted for 686 cases, followed by East Godavari (548), Chittoor (489), Guntur (390), Prakasam (299), Kadapa (281), Anantapur (232), Viskahapatnam (196), Nellore (178), Srikakulam (119), Kurnool (103) and Vizianagaram (96).

Meanwhile, 38 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the statewide death toll to 6,357.

Chittoor has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths in Andhra Pradesh at 727.

The positive trend of higher recoveries continued in the southern state with 5,622 more people recovering from the virus Wednesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 7.25 lakh.

The state’s positivity rate is at 11.2 per cent at present.

Andhra Pradesh tested 73,767 samples on Wednesday. In total, the state has tested 68.4 lakh samples for Covid until now.

Source: IANS

