Andhra’s active Covid cases surge again; toll at 7K

Amaravati, March 5 : Andhra Pradesh’s active Covid-19 cases mounted to 900 on Friday, while the state logged 124 fresh infections, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, health officials said.

As many as 94 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 30, followed by Krishna (18), Guntur (16), East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (13 each).

Among other places, Anantapur (10), Nellore and Srikakulam (6 each), Kadapa and Kurnool (4 each) and West Godavari (1).

However, no infections were recorded in Prakasam district while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases regularly.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.3 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 7,172

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.