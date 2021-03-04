Andhra’s Anantapur launches ‘Know & Rise’ prog for students

Anantapur, March 3 : Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Wednesday launched a new programme called ‘Know & Rise’, aimed at educating the school students about how the government works, to build their awareness and also tap the leadership qualities in them.

As many as 15 students from Anantapur town’s Rajendra municipal high school have attended the programme inaugurated at the local revenue building.

“Know & Rise has been conducted to make students as future pathfinders and also tap the leadership qualities in them,” said Chandrudu.

On the first day, the students were made part of a meeting in which the DEO, MEOs and school headmasters discussed how to increase voting percentage in the municipal elections.

Following the meeting, the collector asked the students as to what they observed in the meeting and took their feedback.

Chandrudu said ‘Know & Rise’ will be continued and more students will be taken from all the schools to raise their awareness.

