Andhra’s Covid recoveries continue to outnumber new cases

Amaravati, Oct 4 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 6,242 Covid positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 7.19 lakh, even as 7,084 more patients recovered from the virus on Sunday continue to outnumber new infections.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases, 863, followed by West Godavari (853), East Godavari (826), Prakasam (582), Guntur (562), Krishna (469), Nellore (413) and Kadapa (408).

With the new cases, East Godavari tally reached 1,00,785 while West Godavari touched 70,133 cases.

Meanwhile, 40 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide Covid death toll to 5,981.

As usual, recoveries continue to exceed infections with 7,084 more patients getting discharged from the hospital. Total recoveries rose to 6.5 lakh.

Of the 7.19 lakh cases, active cases stand at 54,400.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.