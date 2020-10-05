Andhra’s Covid toll breaches 6K-mark with 38 more deaths

Amaravati, Oct 5 : Thirty-eight new deaths on Monday took Andhra Pradesh’s Covid death toll past the 6,000-mark to 6,019.

In the past 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 new Covid cases, significantly lower than the usual numbers, taking the state’s tally to 7.23 lakh.

East Godavari district logged the highest number of cases at 853, followed by Prakasam (666), West Godavari (513), Guntur (444), Nellore (365), Anantapur (271) and Kadapa (231).

Anantapur’s tally is just a 1,000 cases shy of the 60,000-mark, while West Godavari’s tally crossed the 70,000-mark to reach 70,646.

On Monday, 7,558 persons recovered from the virus, swelling the total recoveries to 6.6 lakh.

The state presently has 51,060 active cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.