Android 12 will let users play games while downloading them

Washington: Google recently announced a big new feature for its upcoming Android 12 update on Monday. It will now allow users to be able to play games while downloading them.

According to The Verge, for particularly large games, this could be very useful, as it means users won’t have to wait as long to jump into a game and start playing.

The difference in playing the game, at least in this case, is quite noticeable, and Google says it is already “seeing games being ready to open at least 2 times faster.”

This new feature will work with games that use the Play Asset Delivery system. If they do, developers won’t need to do anything to turn the feature on, according to Google.

The news comes as part of the Google for Games Developer Summit 2021, which runs from July 12 to July 13. At the event, Google also announced a new game dashboard for Android 12 that will give users easy access to utilities like screen capture and recording. The dashboard will be available on “select devices” later this year, Google said.

As per The Verge, android 12 is also set to bring a bunch of other big changes to the operating system, including a major new design.