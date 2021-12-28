Android 13 to improve in audio streaming via Bluetooth: Report

San Francisco: Android 12 has brought a lot of additional features and now a new report claims that the next gen Android 13 platform will offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.

Google has merged the LE Audio codec (LC3) and has added it to system settings as a new option. When connecting to an audio device, the codec will take the highest priority, meaning that supported devices will try to establish a LE Audio connection before any other, reports Android Police.

For those unaware, Bluetooth LE Audio is quite notable since it can potentially massively improve battery life while still offering a stable connection that doesn’t compromise on audio quality.

In addition, Bluetooth LE Audio would also enable support for multiple streams through more than one pair of headphones.

Google recently announced a preview of Android 12L, which may sound like a new version of Android, but Google calls it “a special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on large screens”.

The idea here is to provide users on tablets, foldables and Chrome OS laptops — anything with a screen above 600 dp — with an improved user interface.

The developer preview of Android 12L is now available for developers who want to give it a try, as well as a new Android 12L emulator and support for it in Android Studio.

Google plans to release 12L early next year, “in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and foldable”.

In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices.