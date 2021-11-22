Android Messages now show Apple iMessage emoji reactions properly

New Delhi: Google Messages on Android now allow users to properly see emoji reactions sent from the iPhone’s Messages app.

Earlier, when an iPhone user reacted to an Android user’s message using an emoji, it appeared as a separate text message when received on Android, resulting in confusion.

The latest update to Google Messages has prepared for a new way to handle the annoying iMessage reaction messages often seen in mixed group chats.

It addresses the issue that occurs when users of Apple’s iMessage service chat with friends using the Messages app on Android.

Google has slowly begun rolling out Messages’ ability to interpret iMessage reactions to its own reactions, reports 9to5Google.

In the newest beta update to Google Messages, the company has handled incoming iMessage reactions in a better and seamless way.

Interestingly, emoji reactions sent from iPhone seem to sometimes appear as different emoji on Android.

The heart emoji, for example, reportedly appears as heart-eyes on Android.

“iPhone users can also retroactively change their emoji reaction, and the change will be reflected seamlessly in the Android app,” reports The Verge.