Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood test positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Television host Andy Cohen on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has “tested positive for coronavirus.” The 51-year-old star has joined the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In his Instagram post, he said, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he wrote in his captions.

The host of Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’, further said, “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Meanwhile, former ‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood, too posted a video on Instagram announcing that he had tested positive for the virus and urged everybody to remain at home, stay safe and help others.

In the video, Underwood said, “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

He also added that the virus is not something that should solely be bothering elderly people, and encouraged young people to “do their part”

“I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he added.

Other celebrities that are currently battling the coronavirus are actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju, ‘Oblivion’ actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine.

Source: ANI

