By IANS|   Published: 28th December 2020 12:00 am IST
Andy Murray awarded wildcard for 2021 Australian Open

London, Dec 27 : Former world no 1 Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard for the 2021 Australian Open. This will be the first time Murray will play in Melbourne since the 2019 event, where he said he was considering retiring from the sport after he tournament due to a chronic hip pain.

“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” tournament director Craig Tiley was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021.”

Murray lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open after which the organisers had even played a video montage in tribute to his career featuring fellow tennis stars bidding him farewell. Eventually, however, he reversed his decision to retire.

