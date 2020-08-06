Angad Hasija uncomfortable with nude and bed scenes

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Actor Angad Hasija says he is not comfortable doing nude or bedroom scenes on screen.

After working in the television industry for over 15 years, Angad made his OTT debut last year with “Ishq Aaj Kal”.

“Working in a web series was undoubtedly a good experience, but being a TV actor I feel that you are not that busy when you are working in a web series. We shot the entire show in about 10-12 days, but when you are working in TV you are busy all the time,” he said.

He confessed that web series are in trend right now, but he is being offered shows that require nudity and he is not comfortable doing it.

“Web series is in trend right now, but whatever show I am offered, it requires bed scenes and nude scenes, and I am not comfortable with that. I have got calls saying, ‘you have done nude photos, so why do you have a problem with this?’ But people need to understand that getting photographs clicked and performing a nude or bed scene are two different things. Unless and until I feel that it’s really required for the concept and the show, I don’t think I would do any such scenes on-screen,” Angad said.

Angad made a name for himself in the industry with his portrayal of Alekh Rajvansh in the TV show “Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai”. His debut show was “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, where he played a cameo.

Source: IANS

