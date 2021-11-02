Anganwadi teachers resell milk, eggs meant for children; arrested

By News Desk|   Published: 2nd November 2021 7:54 pm IST
Telangana: Five Anganwadi teachers held for reselling ICDS products
Photo: ACP Mancherial/Twitter

Hyderabad: Five Anganwadi teachers were arrested by the Mancherial police in Chennur, Mancherial district, for illegal reselling of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) products.

The ICDS product which is meant for school children was being sold in the open market. The teachers were reselling milk and eggs allotted to an Anganwadi centre to bakeries, restaurants, and sweet shops.

“In this case, the teachers gave the children only half of what they were entitled to and sold the rest to the contractor who in turn sold it to shops,” Newsmeter quoted Akhil Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of police, Mancherial district.

The Mancherial police have registered a case under relevant sections, and a detailed investigation is underway.

