Angelina Jolie helps British kids raising charity for Yemen crisis

By Neha Updated: 11th September 2020 11:06 pm IST
Angelina Jolie

Washington: Actor Angelina Jolie is yet again winning hearts with her surprise donation to two British children running a lemonade stand to raise money for providing assistance to those suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had sent an undisclosed amount of money to the six-year-old Londoners Ayaan Moose and Mikaeel Ishaa who have been running the lemonade stand since July for war-torn Yemen.

The two kids took to the online photo-sharing platform Instagram to thank the ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ actor.

“Hi Angelina, I’m Ayaan. And I’m Mikaeel. And we’re the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause. It’s really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen,” the two wrote on Instagram.

The boys also invited Jolie to get a fresh glass of lemonade from them if she ever happens to be in London.

Speaking to CNN, Ayaan Moose’s father Shakil Moose said Jolie had contacted the family in August and had offered a donation.

“She’s been so amazing. It’s surreal — she’s not just a random star, you’re talking about one of the top names on the planet so it’s a bit overwhelming. She’s phenomenal,” CNN quoted him as saying.

The two boys have till date reportedly raised more than USD 90,000 and aim to hit the target of USD 190,000.

