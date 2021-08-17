‘Angry’ Allu Arjun bans ‘Pushpa’ crew from carrying mobiles on set; here’s why

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa has fallen prey to piracy much before even a glimpse from the film was released.

Just a day ahead of Pushpa’s first song Daakko Daakko Meka’s release, it got leaked online. Allu Arjun, who is angry and shocked about the same has now informed his team to ban the crew from carrying mobile phones to the editing room.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered with cybercrime police and the investigation is underway. The makers of Pushpa recently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department. Sharing a statement on the same, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, “We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy (sic).”

Not just Pushpa, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata also recently fell prey to piracy creating a storm. Pushpa is one of the biggest Pan-India projects being made on a lavish budget. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, and Kerala’s heartthrob Fahad Faasil as the antagonist, the film is being helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa will release in 2 parts. The first part of the film is titled Pushpa-The Ride and will release this Christmas 2021.