Angry over challan, power dept employee cuts off supply to police station

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 5th February 2021 11:43 am IST
Hyderabad: In a strange incident, Jeedimetla police on Thursday arrested an employee working in the power department for cutting off the power supply to the police station and traffic signals.

According to police, traffic police were conducting routine checks when A.Ramesh, a minor boy working in the power supply department, was caught driving a two-wheeler without driving license. His bike was seized and a traffic challan was issued on him.

Angered that the vehicle was not released, the power supply to the police station and traffic signals in Jeedimetla was immediately cut off for two hours. When the matter came to the notice of the police superiors, they talked to the power department officials and restored the power supply. 

Based on a complaint from the traffic police, Jeedimetla police registered a case and arrested Ramesh. He was later produced before the court.

