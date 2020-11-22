Angulo’s brace helps FC Goa to 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC

Margao (Goa), Nov 22 : A brace in the second half from Igor Angulo helped FC Goa wipe out Bengaluru FC’s two-goal lead to as both sides settled for a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Goa dominated possession for much of the match, ending the game with 64 percent of the ball. However Bengaluru defended well in the first half and utlised the pace of their forwards to devastating effect. Their first goal came from a throw-in, however, with Cleiton Silva heading in the first goal after a botched clearance.

As was the case in the first two matches of the season, Goa struggled to create chances despite largely dominating possession with their first shot on target coming only in the 45th minute. It was straight into the hands of Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and his team went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Bengaluru soon doubled their lead and it came through a set-piece again, with Juanan getting on the scoresheet – the club’s 100th goal in the ISL.

Goa made two attacking substitutions around the hour mark, bringing on Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera, and soon found their way back in to the contest with two goals from Igor Angulo in the space of as many minutes.

Angulo first cut short the deficit with a neat finish following lovely link-up play between Fernandes and Noguera.

The striker then chested a ball into the net for the equaliser after substitute Alexander Jesuraj squared a pass from the right. Mendoza had a chance to score the winner for Goa in injury time. However, his shot was kept away by Sandhu.

Source: IANS

