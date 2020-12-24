Anil Kapoor: Being loved for what you love doing is greatest feeling

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 7:46 pm IST
Anil Kapoor: Being loved for what you love doing is greatest feeling

Mumbai, Dec 24 : Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is happy with the response he is getting for his performance in the new digital film, AK vs AK.

“Being loved for what you love doing is the greatest feeling ever! I am here because of the fans and their undying support without them we are nothing. And the appreciation AKvsAK is getting is so inspiring, I can’t even describe it,” said Kapoor, who celebrated his 64th birthday on Thursday.

The film stars Anurag Kashyap along with Kapoor and also has cameos of the actor’s children, Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and brother Boney Kapoor. The cast members play themselves, although the film is a work of fiction.

READ:  Playing IFA Shield in pre-season was crucial for us: Coach Annese

The film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane had an OTT release on December 24.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 7:46 pm IST
Back to top button