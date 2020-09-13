Anil Kapoor turns beach into workout spot

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th September 2020 4:57 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 13 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout.

Sharing a video of him running on a beach, he posted on Instagram on Sunday: “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication.”

Actor Jackie Shroff commented: “Bhidu Bhari.”

To which Anil replied: “Get ready for our next together, team working on it.”

Others also commented saying how inspiring he is and gives fitness goals to people.

Earlier this month, Anil had posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug’s serene beach.

“It’s been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug,” he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.

On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

