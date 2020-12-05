Anil Kapoor’s intense cycling video is all the inspiration we need to stay fit

Mumbai: If there’s one actor who seems to be getting younger every day, it has got to be Anil Kapoor. Pictures of him shooting for his last film ‘Malang’ earlier broke the Internet, with people all over exclaiming about how young he looked.

The 63-year-old actor’s love for fitness is not unknown; the actor believes in boosting the immunity of both his body and mind.

While we all sat on our couches binge watching sitcoms while in lockdown, the fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor showed us how to not skip excercise despite being confined at home by doing no-equipment workout. He has always amazed the audience with his workout regimen.

Today the actor took to his Twitter account to share where he can be seen cycling on the streets of Chandigarh. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Anil wrote “One of my favourite forms of cardio! #earlymorningbikerides #Chandigarh”.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has slammed certain sections of the media for sharing false reports about her father, Anil Kapoor’s health. Sonam took to Twitter to share that she could not even ask her father about his health before reports of him having tested positive for Covid-19 began circulating.

Anil Kapoor put rumours about his health to rest when he shared on Friday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he had written in a tweet.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’. Apart from this, he will also feature in Shekhar Gupta’s ‘Mumbai Saga’.