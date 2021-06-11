Anita Hassanandani announces her decision to quit industry

Mumbai: In a shocking announcement on Friday, television actress Anita Hassanandani has said that she has quit industry. She also said that she has taken that decision long ago. She said that ‘it’s not about the pandemic’, adding that she wants to be at home with her newborn son and work is the last thing on her mind right now.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013 in Goa. The couple welcomed their baby boy on February 9 this year.

Anita Hassanandani quits acting for son Aarav

Speaking to Times Of India, Anita said that does not have any plans of returning to television anytime soon. She said, “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it’s not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid.”

She further added, “I really don’t know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free.”

“I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know,” the Naagin actress said.

More about the actress

Anita Hassanandani has been a part of many popular television shows Kkavyanjali, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from this, she is also known for many movies like Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2 and Kucch Toh Hai. She has also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi , Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

The actress has also worked in some South Indian movies including Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang, Ragada and Nuvvu Nenu.