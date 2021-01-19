Anita Hassanandani, Tusshar Kapoor reunite in ‘Maarrich’

Mumbai, Jan 19 : Actors Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor will co-star in a new film, after almost two decades.

The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films “Kucch To Hai” and “Yeh Dil”, Unite for the mystery thriller “Maarrich”, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah.

“Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style,a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long!,” Tusshar tweeted on Tuesday.

Anita replied to the post saying: “Super excited! Me too in the movieeee…. small role …. but am super thrilled.”

Tusshar has described “Maarrich” as an “edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability, that set it apart”.

“The more work experience you gain, the more confident you are about exploring different avenues, both, as an actor and otherwise, too. Therefore, I feel fortunate enough to have chanced upon ‘Maarrich’, which I consciously chose to act in and produce as well,” added the actor, who will be essaying the role of Rajiv, a sharp-witted police officer who lands up with a double murder case.

The film is helmed by debutant director Dhruv Lather.

