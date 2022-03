Anjali, Munawar are highest paid Lock Upp contestants; see paylist

Mumbai: It has just been a week since Lock Upp, backed by Ekta Kapoor, has premiered and it is already creating a lot of noise on social media. While a section of reality show fans are trolling and calling the Kangana Ranaut hosted shows as ‘sasta copy of Bigg Boss’, several netizens are loving its format and the controversial set of contestants.

Post Swami Chakrapani’s elimination from Lock Upp on Sunday, the 12 contestants who are left in the race are — Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Karanvir Bohra.

Highest paid contestant

According to a latest report in Bollywood Life, comedian Munawar Faruqui and social media influencer Anjali Arora are the highest paid contestants on Lock Upp. Fashion designer Saisha Shinde, on the other hand is the lowest paid prisoner of Kangana’s jail. Check out the remuneration of all contestants below.

Lock Upp Contestants Salaries

Anjali Arora — (3-4 lakhs per week)

Munawar Faruqui — ( 3-3.5 lakhs per week)

Poonam Pandey — (3 lakhs a week)

Babita Phogat — (3 lakhs a week)

Payal Rohatgi — (3 lakhs a week)

Sara Khan — (2.5-3 lakhs a week)

Siddharth Sharma — (2-2.5 lakhs a week)

Karanvir Bohra — (2 lakhs per week)

Shivam Sharma — (2 lakhs per week)

Nisha Rawal — ( 1.75- 2 lakhs per week)

Tehseen Poonawalla — (1.25 – 1.5 lakhs a week)

Swami Chakrapani — (1-1.25 lakhs per week)

Saisha Shinde — (1 lakh a week)

Lock Upp streams on MX Player and Alt Balaji.