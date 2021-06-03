Ankita Lokhande quits social media? Here’s her cryptic Insta post

Mumbai: Television actress Ankita Lokhande on Thursday shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting that she is taking a break from social media. On June 3 morning, she shared a note that read, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

Her post comes just a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, which is on June 14. On June 1, Ankita had also posted a story on her social media account and wrote ‘June’ with a broken heart emoji.

Ankita Lokhande’s latest Instagram post has left netizens confused. While many were concerned about the reason behind her sudden decision, one user slammed her for taking a break around Sushant’s first death anniversary. He wrote, “Ankita knows that SSR death anniversary is round the corner, bahut publicity pa liya SSR ke naame pe! So let’s go underground and come back later. #hypocrite @lokhandeankita.”

One fan chimmed to the comments section that Ankita’s announcement comes ‘exactly a year’ after Sushant posted his last post on Instagram. “I hope u post that same story in ur insta,” the user wrote.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande celebrated 12 years of Pavitra Rishta in which she played the lead role of Archana. In a Live video, she got emotional talking about the show and Sushant, her co-star, who played the role of Manav in it.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Raput, who worked together on the television series Pavitra Rishta, dated for six years until 2016.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The news of the 34-year-old’s unfortunate demise had sent shockwaves across the globe. Take a look at his last Instagram post which he shared on June 3, 2020.