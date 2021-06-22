Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to share roof in Bigg Boss 15?

Mumbai: One of the most controversial shows on Indian television Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up to air on Colors from October this year, if everything goes well. Makers are already approaching several celebrities to take part in the show. While many names are being cropped up since the last season concluded, latest reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former and last girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty have been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

It is being reported that makers have already approached Rhea Chakraborty to participate in the Salman Khan‘s show. If she says yes, then they will bring her together with Ankita Lokhande.

However, there is neither denial nor confirmation regarding the actors taking part in the show.

It is quite known to all that Rhea Chakraborty, who was late Sushant Singh Rajput‘s girlfriend, and his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande have been at loggerheads since the demise of the actor. SSR passed away on June 14, 2020.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, this year makers are keen in roping in couples, ex-couples and a few commoners to make the show more interesting. Below is the speculated list of participants who are like likely to take part in the show.

Speculated list of Bigg Boss 15 participants

Rhea Chakraborty

Disha Vakani

Surbhi Chandna

Krushna Abhishek

Neha Marda

Gulki Joshi

Adaa Khan

Tejaswi Prakash

Abhijeet Sawant

Rumours were rife regarding Bhumika Chawla entering the show, but she has strongly denied the reports.