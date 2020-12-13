Ankita Raina wins doubles title at Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

Dubai, Dec 13 : Ankita Raina, India’s top singles and doubles tennis player, won the doubles crown at the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge as alongside Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia, she defeated Zadoinov Bolsova and Aliona Juvan in the summit clash.

Raina and Gorgodze defeated Bolsova and Juvan 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the final of the $ 100,000 hard court event at the Habtoor Grand Beach Resort and Spa on Saturday.

“It’s been an unreal week. We were the last ones to enter the doubles, and here we are with the winners’ trophy in what I consider to be my home event,” Raina was quoted as saying by the tournament’s official website.

Currently India’s No. 1 in both women’s singles (since 2013) and doubles (since 2019), Raina was one of the stars who helped India advance to one of the two Fed Cup spots on offer when the competition was held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in the first week of March this year.

In April 2018, the 27-year-old had entered the top-200 singles rankings for the first time, becoming only the fifth player from India to achieve the feat.

