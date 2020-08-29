Anna Hazare rejects BJP’s request

By Hussain Saify Published: 29th August 2020 10:38 pm IST

New Delhi: The letter comes out as an embarrassment to Delhi unit of BJP after Anna rejected to join the mass movement being staged by BJP for the corruption the current Aam Aadmi Party has participated in.

“I felt disappointed reading your letter written to the press. Your party, BJP, has been ruling the country for the past more than six years,” Hazare said.

“What could be more unfortunate than leaders of a party, which has youth cadres in big number and claims to have highest number of members in the world, urging an 83-year-old fakir (monk) like Anna Hazare who resides in a temple’s 10X12 feet room and has no asset and power, to join in its protest,” he wrote in the letter.

Pointing out at BJP lead union government Anna said, “Why can’t government use take a legal action against the AAP government with central agencies if its corrupt.”

He adds, “his agitation was never against any party.”

Political parties often find flaws in other parties and hardly introspect their own, Anna also sadi.

“In the present condition, I don’t think any party can give bright future to the country. Many parties are stuck in the circle of making money out of power and attaining power using money,”

I “….people will not get relief until the system changes. Hence, I feel my coming to Delhi again will make no difference,” he further added.

