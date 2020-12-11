Anna Hazare warns of ‘Jan Andolan’ if farmers’ demands remain unaddressed

SameerUpdated: 11th December 2020 8:02 am IST
Anna Hazare

Ahmednagar: Octogenarian social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday came out in support of farmer protests and warned the Central government that he would begin a ‘Jan Andolan’ if farmers’ demands remain unaddressed.

“The then Congress government was left shaken during the time of ‘Lokpal Andolan’. I see these farmer protests issue along the same lines. On the day of Bharat Bandh, I had organised an andolan in my village in Ralegan-Siddhi. I had fasted for a day in support of farmers,” said Hazare.

“If the government does not accept the demands of the farmers, I will once again sit for a ‘Jan Andolan’ that will be similar to the Lokpal agitation,” he warned.

READ:  CAA likely to be implemented from Jan: Vijayvargiya

Thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against three new agricultural laws, which they feel could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at lower prices.

Highlighting the important role farmers play in this country, Hazare said: “No law can be approved against the farmer in a country, which is highly dependent on agriculture. If the government does so, then the movement against it is justified.”

Farmers had called Bharat Bandh on December 8.

“The protests that are going on at Delhi borders should take the path of non-violence. I request all the protestors to protest peacefully and follow the preachings of Mahatma Gandhi,” he added.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 11th December 2020 8:02 am IST
Back to top button