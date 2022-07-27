New Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during the Annasaheb Shinde Memorial Lecture, organised to mark the birth centenary of Late Annasaheb Shinde, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses during the Annasaheb Shinde Memorial Lecture, organised to mark the birth centenary of Late Annasaheb Shinde, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during the Annasaheb Shinde Memorial Lecture, organised to mark the birth centenary of Late Annasaheb Shinde, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)