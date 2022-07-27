Annasaheb Shinde Memorial Lecture

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th July 2022 10:57 pm IST
New Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat during the Annasaheb Shinde Memorial Lecture, organised to mark the birth centenary of Late Annasaheb Shinde, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses during the Annasaheb Shinde Memorial Lecture, organised to mark the birth centenary of Late Annasaheb Shinde, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
