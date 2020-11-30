Annual Santa Parade held in New Zeaaland

Auckland, Nov 30 : Tens of thousands of people lined up in Auckland to celebrate New Zealand’s largest Santa Parade despite rainy weather and fears around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, which began 86 years ago in 1934, has become an annual tradition for families and children across New Zealand to celebrate Christmas and enjoy the summer season, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although weather forecast showers during the parade, many people came to the parade on Sunday, prepared with umbrellas and raincoats.

Smiles and cheers were all along the diverse array of cartoon floats and festooned vehicles.

Auckland Santa parade was one of the few Christmas parades happening internationally this year.

New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 Alert Level one with no restrictions of public gatherings.

Face masks were not required at the event.

However, organisers have Covid-19 contact tracing QR code attached to lamp posts throughout the 1.6 km parade route.

Nw Zealand has so far reported 2,056 confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths.

