Annual session on women’s issues in Parliament sought

New Delhi: NGO People Against Rapes India has filed a Public petition on website Change.org calling for Parliament to organise a two-day annual session to discuss and deliberate on women’s issues.

The aim of this petition is to give and dedicate adequate attention towards women’s issues, their quality of life and for these issues to be instrumental in parliamentary debates.

The NGO has also requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider their petition, and he has assured them of his full support.

Yogita Bhayana, founder of People against Rape in India (PARI) said, “It is high time to consider the urgency regarding women’s issues in India. As they constitute almost half the population of the country and also nearly 50 per cent share in vote bank. But due to the minimal presence of women in top political leadership they go unheard and eventually the entire fraternity becomes prone to crime and various social and psychological discriminations.

“If the Parliament of India institutes a two-day annual session specifically directed towards prevailing women’s issues, it will exceed the probability of public awareness and a sense of respect regarding women.”

“We want the supreme democratic body of our country to take lead in driving the social, economic and systemic transformation towards creating a country in which women can walk with their head held high without fear of crime, oppression, bias, and exclusion,” she added.