Anonymous Donor donates Dh15,000 for ailing Egyptian woman

Dubai: An anonymous donor donated Dh15,000 to a woman suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for the past four years but was unable to afford the treatment.

The donation was made through programme ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher’ (the direct line) which connected the donor with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai for the transfer to be made.

The donor brought down the treatment cost to Dh26,657 against the total costs of DH41,657 reported Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

According to reports, patient Umm Saif Egyptian was unable to afford the tests and medicines even as the arthritis pain mounted.

The program ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher’ helped the patient said the husband.

The woman’s husband lauded the man’s humanitarian gesture, and urged all charitable entities to help him cover the remaining cost needed to cure his wife.