Another BHU student goes missing

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 9:40 am IST
Varanasi, Sep 7 : Another student from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has gone missing, while the whereabouts of a pupil who disappeared on February 15 remains unknown.

According to reports, Shiblu Ali, a student of B.A, first year and a resident of Kaimur in Bihar, had left for BHU on August 27 to submit some documents.

After reaching the varsity, Ali called his family to inform that he had submitted the documents and would return after two days, but his phone has been switched since.

But the student later called his brother Naushad using some other mobile number and said he would return after another two days.

However, when Ali did not reach home, his father Sartaj Ali came to Varanasi to look for him.

Sartaj Ali lodged a missing report at Lanka police station on September 3.

Lanka inspector Mahesh Pandey said police are looking into the matter and Ali’s posters have been circulated to get any information about his whereabouts.

Earlier, a student Shiv Kumar from Madhya Pradesh had gone missing on February 15.

A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court which has asked the SSP to be present in court in person on September 22 regarding Kumar’s case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

