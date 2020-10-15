Another bug! Google now shows Shubman Gill’s wife as Sara Tendulkar

Mumbai: Google is in news again for yet another bug! Days after it showed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife, another Google search bug now shows KKR’s Shubman Gill’s wife to be Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar.

When you type Shubman Gill’s wife, then search engine pops up Sara Tendulkar’s name. And the reason behind this is the reports of their rumoured relationship that have been doing rounds in the media.

Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar relationship rumours

Over the past few months, there have been numerous rumors about the Punjabi lad and Kolkata Knight Rider’s batsman, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating each other. In numerous instances, both of them have also been spotted communicating with each other on their social media posts.

Recently, Shubman Gill, the young Indian batsman’s top-notch performances received a lot of applause from people including Sara Tendulkar. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sara had shared the screengrab of the 21-year-old fielding with a heart emoji alongside.

Earlier, when Shubman Gill bought his swanky new Range Rover, it was Sara who wished him with a congratulatory message.

Reason behind google showing such results

Google relies on automated systems to determine whether a page or in this case, name, would be a good snippet to highlight. The reason behind google showing Shubman Gill’s wife as Sara is the featured snippet that came from the rumoured reports of their relationship.

The reason behind this strange thing of Anushka and Rashid Khan is a bizarre algorithm bug has out the spotlight on Rashid Khan’s personal life.

The ace Afghanistan legspinner who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid was recently asked in an Instagram QnA to name his favourite female actors to which he replied as Anushka Sharma and Priety Zinta. That is all his fans needed to ship Rashid and Anushka. The many mentions all over the internet might have caused the Google search engine to goof up.