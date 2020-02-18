Another car flies off Hyd flyover, 1 dead

A+ A-

Hyderabad: One person was killed and five others injured when a car in which they were travelling in fell off a flyover in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The car skid off Bharat Nagar flyover and came crashing down on the road below around 2.45 a.m. However, no one below the flyover was injured as the road was almost deserted.

The car carrying six youth was headed towards Miyapur when the accident occurred. It was at a high speed, it hit the railing and flew off the flyover.

The man sitting next to the driver died on the spot, while five others including the driver were injured. They were shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital.

Police were investigating if the man driving the car was under the influence of alcohol.

This is the second such incident in the city in less than three months. On November 23 last year, a speeding car fell off the newly inaugurated Biodiversity Flyover in the information technology corridor. A woman who was waiting for the pavement below, was killed and two others were injured.

CEO of a start-up, who was driving the car, escaped with minor injuries. Police said the car was zipping past at a speed of over 100 km per hour at the time of the accident. However, K.K. Milan Rao’s counsel said he was driving the vehicle at 50-60 kmph and blamed the accident on the faulty design of the flyover.

The accident forced the authorities to close the flyover for traffic for nearly one-and-half month. It was re-opened last month after putting in place additional safety measures including rumble speed breakers and strictly enforcing maximum speed limit of 40 kmph.