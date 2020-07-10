Another COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, 76 fresh cases detected

By Qayam Updated: July 10, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Ranchi: One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 23 in the state, a government bulletin said.

The patient died in Ranchi, it said.

Seventy-six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the day, raising the state’s tally to 3,268, the bulletin said.

It said the state now has 1,035 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,210 patients, including 40 on Thursday, recovered from the disease.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,169 are migrants.

