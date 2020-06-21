Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu

Jammu: A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient died here, taking the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 81, officials said on Sunday.

The patient, who hailed from village Chak Murar in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, died of COVID-19 at a military hospital here on Saturday, they said.

The officials said the man had tested positive for the virus on June 12 and was suffering from various ailments including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

He became the 10th person to die of the pandemic in Jammu region which has recorded a total of 1,346 coronavirus cases till Saturday evening. Jammu topped the list of the COVID-19 fatalities with seven deaths, while one death each was reported from Udhampur, Doda and Rajouri districts.

Kashmir valley has recorded 71 deaths. Srinagar, with 19 deaths tops the list followed by 13 in Baramulla, 10 in Shopian, nine in Kulgam, six in Budgam, five each in Anantnag and Kupwara, three in Pulwama and one in Bandipora district.

Out of the total 5,834 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,336 patients 2597 in Kashmir and 739 in Jammu region — have been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, the officials said, adding the rest of 2,417 patients including 597 in Jammu region are undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals.

Source: PTI