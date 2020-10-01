Another day of high Covid cases as 8,135 turn positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 : For the second successive day in Kerala, the daily Covid-19 cases crossed 8,000 to reach 8,135 on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there are 72,339 active cases, while 1,31,052 people have been cured.

“The day saw 2,828 people turning negative. In the past 24 hours, 59,157 samples were tested. Kozhikode district had the highest number of cases at 1,072,” said Vijayan.

The day also saw 29 Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 771.

Across the state 2,43,107 people are under observation at various places which includes 30,258 people in hospitals. The state presently has 656 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.