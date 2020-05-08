Another DM office affected by COVID-19 in Delhi

New Delhi: Days after COVID-19 cases were found in the offices of Delhis South West and Central district magistrates, the infection has now reached the office of the Shahdara DM.

According to an official from the office of Shahdara district magistrate, eight staffers tested positive for coronavirus till Friday. However, the DM was not in contact with the infected.

“The staffers were tested on Monday after an employee from the office was tested Covid-19 positive. So far eight have tested positive,” the official said.

Now, the contact tracing is being done, the official added.

Before this, while the driver of the Central district DM was found COVID positive, at least three staffers, including the Personal Secretary (PS) to the South-West DM was found positive.

Source: IANS

