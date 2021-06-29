Another fan walks from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet Sonu Sood

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has been doing his best to help the needy amid COVID-19 pandemic. From helping the migrants to reach home to offering free medical facilties for the needy in this tough times, he has been winning millions of hearts with his social activities.

Sonu Sood is quite active on social media and often keeps posting about his fans. Recently, he took to the Instagram to write about his fan who came walking all the way from his hometown in Hyderabad to meet the actor at his Mumbai residence. Sonu pleaded with everyone to not risk their lives by doing such things.

Sharing a picture with his fan, Raghu on his Instagram stories, “Raghu, walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai and reached home at 11 pm. He’s the third person who’s come walking. I have no words to express my gratitude towards everyone for all the love.. but want to request you all not to risk your lives by doing this.”

Both of them can be seen all masked up in the photo. His fan is seen holding a banner which translates into – “Sonu Sood my journey, my win. Walkathon – Hyderabad to Mumbai.”

However, this is not for the first time. Earlier also, Venkatesh, a fan of Sonu Sood, walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor. Sharing a photo of himself with his fan, the actor wrote, “Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me.”

The Simmba actor also added that he doesn’t want people to take troubles to meet him.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in ‘Prithviraj. He also has a few Tollywood movies in his pipeline.