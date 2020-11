Mumbai: FIR registered against TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a lady police officer when police team reached his residence in Mumbai this morning.

The sources informed that acting on the complaint filed by a woman police officer who was the part of the police team that visited Arnab’s residence to arrest him. Basing on the complaint the Mumbai police have issued a fresh FIR against Arnab.

The police are carrying out further investigation in the case.