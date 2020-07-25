Another girl from Telangana’s FCRI makes it to US varsity

Hyderabad: Another girl student from the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) of Telangana has secured admission for post-graduate studies in an American university.

Suharsha Baskarla, a final year student of B.Sc. Forestry at FCRI Mulugu, has made it to the M.S. programe in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama

Her specialisation will be wood science technology. The two years study programme at Auburn will be without tuition fee for two years.

In addition to a waiver of the $15,000 annual tuition fee, she has been offered a $1,500 monthly scholarship for two years. Together for two years, it is worth Rs 50 lakh.

Despite the Covid-19 situation across the globe, the girls of the B.Sc. Forestry’s first batch are making it to the best institutions for higher education in forestry.

Professional forestry education started for the first time in Telangana in 2016 and this year, the FCRI is moving forward with post-graduation admissions.

Earlier, Surya Deepika got the admission in to the M.S. programme with forest genetics specialisation in Auburn University.

The FCRI entered into an MoU with the US university, whose Dean of School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, Dr. A. Jankiram Reddy Alavalapati, facilitated their admission.

Higher studies abroad is a dream come true for Suharsha, daughter of an employee of Singareni Collieries and hailing from Mancherial town. She thanked the FCRI’s Dean, Dr. G. Chandrashekar Reddy, and Dr Alavalapati, for their help and guidance.

“I have strong desire to be a researcher in the field of wood science and this programme will enable me to learn scientific management skills of wood for the betterment of society and environment. I will use the knowledge, skills and expertise I gain during my time at Auburn University to contribute to the forest community,” she said.

“I always have a passion to do my part in conserving and protecting wildlife and this great opportunity landed before me to fulfill my passion added with great amount of knowledge and techniques which can be further used here in India in conserving our wildlife,” said Surya Deepika.

