Another Indian in UAE sacked for Islamophobic FB post

DUBAI: Yet another United Arab Emirates-based Indian national has been sacked from his job for sharing an Islamophobic Facebook post.

According to the Gulf News reports, Bala Krishna Nakka from Hyderabad, who worked as the Chief Accountant at Dubai’s Moro Hub Data Solutions Company, was sacked after his post sparked an outrage on social media.

Nakka, on his Facebook page had posted images which showed Muslims as suicide bombers wearing bombs in the form of coronavirus cells.

Dear

@MoroHub



Your employee Mr. Balakrishna Nakka (Chief Accountant) at Moro Hub .From Social media platform he is spreading hate against Islam please take strict action against him for you reference his facebook Id link as follows https://t.co/kVxKd3ubni pic.twitter.com/rV7zyPBNP6 — Vakeel Mansoori (@Vakeel111) April 8, 2020

Moro Hub said in a statement: “At Moro, we take a zero tolerance attitude to material that is or may be deemed Islamophobic or hate speech. The tweets that we have been alerted to do not, in any way, reflect Moro’s brand values.”

His profile picture also suggested that he was a supporter of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Nakka become the third Indian in a week to lost their job in UAE for mocking Islam in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The anti-discrimination/anti-hatred law in UAE prohibits all acts “that stoke religious hatred and/or which insult religion through any form of expression, be it speech or the written word, books, pamphlets or via online media.”

Companies have invoked the law to sack employees.

