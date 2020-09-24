Another Kolkata Police officer succumbs to Covid-19

Kolkata, Sep 24 : An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank officer of Kolkata Police died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Tushar Kanti Koley, who was posted at Haridevpur police station in south Kolkata, had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago.

“We deeply mourn the untimely demise of ASI Tushar Kanti Koley, who was posted at Haridevpur PS. He was at the forefront of our fight against coronavirus,” the police said.

Mourning the death of Koley, Kolkata Police Commussioner Anuj Sharma said: “Sharing the sad news of the demise of ASI Tushar Kanti Koley who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive.”

Earlier, Sharma had also tested positive for Covid-19 and gone for home isolation, sources said.

The top cop had developed mild symptoms. The test confirmed the infection on September 11.

Currently, Kolkata Police detective department chief Murlidhar Sharma is also under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Source: IANS

