Another Niloufer Hospital employee succumbs to Covid

Hyderabad: Another staff member of the Niloufer Hospital, this time from the non-clinical side of the hospital, succumbed to Covid-19 at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli on Saturday night, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the hospital to three.

Suresh, the deceased superintendent of the clinic, was admitted to TIMS last Friday but failed to recover from the illness and breathed his last Saturday night, said senior hospital physicians. Earlier this week, two hospital workers, including Rani, a sanitary worker, and Madhulatha, a radiology technician, were killed while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Associations representing government physicians , nurses, PGs, senior patients, non-clinical personnel and contract employees are awaiting an announcement on the issue of the payment of appropriate compensation to government hospital staff who died of Covid-19. A few days ago, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who had a series of talks with government physicians on this subject, the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, had said he would make an announcement on the matter in the coming days.