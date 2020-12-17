Another protesting farmer dies at Delhi border amid cold wave

New Delhi: Yet another farmer, one of the thousands who are protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, passed away at the Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday morning, reports said. The 37-year-old farmer was part of the group who has been staging protests for the past 22 days and reportedly breathed his last due to the bitter cold.

According to NDTV, over 20 farmers have died so far since the protests began in November-end.

The deceased farmer is identified as Bhim Singh, who is from Sangrur district in Punjab. His photo identification card was found by other farmers. Singh had three children of ages 10, 12 and 14, a report by NDTV said.

Bhim Singh’s Aadhaar card found in his pocket. (Twitter)

This report emerges hours after a Sikh priest died by suicide at the Delhi-Haryana border. Baba Ram Singh, a priest from a Gurdwara in Haryana, had strongly supported the protests and left a note saying he was “angry and pained” at the government’s injustice.

“We are fighting the cold weather and we will keep fighting the cold, till our demands are met. We will not budge even if it rains,” a farmer said on Thursday at Singhu border, where protesters sat in the open amid biting winds.

Temperatures have dipped to around five degrees or less in Delhi and its neighborhood. The protesting farmers are being donated blankets and heaters by several volunteers.