Another Punjab farmer tries to commit suicide at Singhu border

Chandigarh, Dec 21 : A 65-year-old farmer from Punjab tried to commit suicide by consuming poison at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, officials said.

The victim, Niranjan Singh from Tarn Taran, was admitted to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences or PGIMS in Rohtak, where his condition is out of danger.

Earlier, Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh committed suicide at Singhu border on December 16 by shooting himself.

He belonged to Nanaksar Gurdwara in Singhra village in Haryana’s Karnal district.

The 65-year-old ‘sant’ left a suicide note which states that he couldn’t see the ordeal of farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

