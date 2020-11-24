‘Another reason for boycott Netflix’: Kunal Kamra on Swara Bhasker’s new series

Mumbai: Comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been making headlines for his Tweets on the Supreme Court, has a hilarious take on Swara Bhasker’s upcoming Netflix series ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’.

What did Kunal Kamra tweet?

Sharing the trailer of her upcoming web show on his Twitter handle, Kunal Kamra sarcastically said that Swara’s web series was another reason for people to boycott the streaming giant. His tweet read, “Another reason for #BoycottNetflixIndia,” followed by laughing emoticons.

Only recently, the outrage over a kissing scene in Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’ was all over the internet, resulting in a section of netizens demanding a ban on Netflix. The scene in question was shot inside a temple and that irked a number of people as a consequence of which, #BoycottNetflix was trending on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker was quick to take notice and gave a sporting reply to Kunal Kamra. She tweeted, “Thanks yaa Kamra! Dost hon toh aisey!!!! @NetflixIndia #BhaagBeanieBhaag LOL!”

Check out Swara and Kunal’s Twitter banter below:

The trailer of Netflix India’s new series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is out, and it stars Swara Bhasker in the lead role. The series follows Beanie, played by Swara, who runs away from her wedding to pursue her career as a stand-up comedian. The web series also stars YouTuber Dolly Singh, American actor Ravi Patel and stand-up comedian Varun Thakur.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is her fourth outing in the web world. She has previously appeared in web series like It’s Not That Simple, Rasbhari and Flesh. It will start streaming on Netflix from December 4.

Kunal Kamra is in headlines these days for his controversial tweets criticising the Supreme Court for fast-tracking the hearing of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s bail appeal. Later Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had granted consent to eight people, including lawyers, to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kamra.

However, Kunal Kamra refused to retract his controversial tweets against the Supreme Court or apologise for them, saying he believes they “speak for themselves”.