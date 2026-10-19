Another Srinagar-bound bus attacked, this time in Punjab

New Delhi: A day after a Delhi-Kashmir bus was pelted with stones in Haryana, another case of a similar attack on a Kashmir-bound bus has emerged from Punjab, raising concern over the safety of passengers on the route.

The latest incident, according to bus driver Ishfaq Ahmad, occurred on Sunday at 11 pm in Doraha, Ludhiana, where alleged fringe elements resorted to stone-pelting on the bus headed for Srinagar.

Another Kashmir-bound passenger bus was reportedly attacked by fringe elements in Doraha, Ludhiana, Punjab, today, a day after a similar attack in Haryana’s Karnal district left an elderly Kashmiri passenger injured.



Bus driver Ishfaq Ahmad said that several miscreants allegedly… pic.twitter.com/aPTYPta3Qj — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) October 19, 2026

The attackers smashed the bus’s windowpanes, hurling stones at the vehicle while passengers were asleep, said the driver.

What happened in Karnal

Just a day ago, in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, a Srinagar-bound passenger bus was pelted with stones in Karnal, Haryana.

Two men were apprehended for allegedly throwing stones at the bus following a parking dispute, which left a passenger and a dhaba employee injured, according to police.

Speaking to the media, DSP Rajeev Kumar said that the Karnal District Police Control Room received information about the incident at the Divine Star Hotel located within the jurisdiction of the Bhutana Police Station.

“The local police verified the facts and determined that the incident stemmed from a parking dispute between the driver of a bus (bearing a J&K registration number) and some locals travelling in a Baleno car. During the altercation, two locals inflicted injuries on a passenger aboard the bus and used bricks to smash the bus windows,” he said.

The duo was detained based on a written complaint by the dhaba owner.

The driver, Waqar, had said some men hadn’t let him park his bus at the dhaba, saying, “You cannot park here; we won’t allow it. A vehicle from J&K cannot be parked here.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government, which had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

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